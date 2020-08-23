Vic Mensa & Snoh Aalegra Lament The Problems Of A Relationship On "XGAMES"

Vic Mensa came through for his adoring fans on Friday as he blessed them with a brand new EP called V Tape. The EP has been a huge hit amongst day-one Mensa fans who feel as though he has finally gone back to what made him so successful in the first place. Each track is filled with content, including the track "XGAMES" which features the talented r&b singer Snoh Aalegra.

In this song, Mensa delivers long and powerful verses about the downfall of a relationship. It is here that we see Mense own up to his mistakes, admitting that he should have known what he had and that he regrets taking it all for granted. "XGAMES" is one of his signature introspective tracks and if you're a fan of the Chicago artist, definitely give this a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

All things considered, can't even be bitter

She was the sweetest bitch at one time

Man, I had the pick of the litter

But I was a dog, my biggest of fears was being domesticated

Chasin' hoes like cars and parking tickets to be validated