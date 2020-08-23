mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vic Mensa & Snoh Aalegra Lament The Problems Of A Relationship On "XGAMES"

Alexander Cole
August 23, 2020 09:35
Vic Mensa and Snoh Aalegra make a great pair on "XGAMES."


Vic Mensa came through for his adoring fans on Friday as he blessed them with a brand new EP called V Tape. The EP has been a huge hit amongst day-one Mensa fans who feel as though he has finally gone back to what made him so successful in the first place. Each track is filled with content, including the track "XGAMES" which features the talented r&b singer Snoh Aalegra.

In this song, Mensa delivers long and powerful verses about the downfall of a relationship. It is here that we see Mense own up to his mistakes, admitting that he should have known what he had and that he regrets taking it all for granted. "XGAMES" is one of his signature introspective tracks and if you're a fan of the Chicago artist, definitely give this a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

All things considered, can't even be bitter
She was the sweetest bitch at one time
Man, I had the pick of the litter
But I was a dog, my biggest of fears was being domesticated
Chasin' hoes like cars and parking tickets to be validated

