Vic Mensa & Keyon Christ Join Forces On "Summer's Over"

Coming off the release of his 93 Punx album, Chicago’s Vic Mensa decides to return to the scene today and share a new song with G.O.O.D. Music producer Keyon Christ called “Summer’s Over.”

“’Summer’s Over’ is really just a vibe to head into fall with,” Vic said. “Keyon’s sonic landscape is so unique that even with a pretty straightforward lyrical direction it’s still going to sound like nothing you’ve ever heard before. We were really just having fun with it.”

“Keyon’s production is the foundation for my next album, so we’ve just been cooking non-stop,” Vic added. “I think we connect creatively because neither of us is interested in doing the same sh*t everyone else is doing. We’re trailblazers.”

Out now on iTunes, fans can stream the new collab (below) and let us know what you think. Look for more from Vic to be on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just popped two beans

I'm lookin' for some new tings

My money different colors like my mood bring

Shawty give me brain with a friend, that's group think

She wanna take shrooms in Malibu

Eat sushi she can't afford

We just dodgin' the bullshit

The beach was called el matador

- Vic Mensa