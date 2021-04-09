Lena Waithe and Common's co-produced TV show The Chi first aired in 2018, and since its premiere, the Chicago-based drama has gone on to become a critically acclaimed and award-winning series. Its previous season aired during the summer and fall of last year, and after getting renewed in September, The Chi is finally gearing up for its fourth season.

In anticipation for the next chapter of the Showtime drama, The Chi has dropped a new trailer, which teases the fourth season's focus on police brutality and protests. The trailer also provides sneak peeks of two of The Chi's newest cast members: Chicago natives and music industry juggernauts Vic Mensa and Da Brat.

According to Deadline, Vic Mensa will be playing the recurring role of Jamal, a passionate but high-strung man who is fighting to get help for his girlfriend and younger sister. Da Brat will reportedly just make a guest appearance as LaPorsha, a truck driver who’s just as comfortable passing through beds as she is through state lines.

"The Chi" returns for its fourth season on May 23, so in the meantime, check out its trailer below.

If you haven't yet seen the first three seasons of "The Chi," will you be tuning in now that Vic Mensa and Da Brat will be playing roles in the forthcoming season?

