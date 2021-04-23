Vic Mensa & Chance The Rapper Release The Intense Acoustic Version Of "SHELTER"

For those who haven't been paying close attention to Chance the Rapper over the past few months, the independent Chicago artist known for classic mixtapes like Acid Rap and Coloring Book has been extremely focused on pumping out House of Kicks content, which has included the awe-inspiring visuals for his YouTube loosie "The Heart and The Tongue," the comedic sketch comedy video "1-800-STUNT," and a virtual performance in honor the nine-year anniversary of his seminal mixtape 10 Day.

As of late, Chance and his longtime collaborator Vic Mensa have also been spotted together more frequently, as the I TAPE rapper acted in the "1-800-STUNT" video and also worked with Chance on his February single "SHELTER."

Now, months after the release of the Chance the Rapper and Wyclef Jean-assisted single and nearly a month since dropping the I TAPE, Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper have teamed up to release an acoustic version of the heartfelt cut. The song is currently available on all streaming services, and to accompany the stripped-down version of the single, the Chicago rappers have also shared an emotionally intense video that showcases the new acoustic rendition.

Check out their performance below.

Quotable Lyrics

They drive us insane to sell us medication

We demand reparations and they tell us have patience

Instead of cash payments we get minimum wages

They give us the black plague then send us a white savior

I found faith the day I lost hope