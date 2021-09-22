Vic Mensa & BJ The Chicago Kid Unite For "The Taste"

Vic Mensa has been moving at his own pace, taking time to explore new styles and express himself however he may be feeling at the time. Today, the Chicago artist has come through with "The Taste," an intimate r&b-inspired track that finds him teaming up with BJ The Chicago Kid.

"Juking on the weekend had me tweaking in your baby phat," raps Mensa, over a vibey guitar-driven beat. "Know we both is grown now but girl I still bounce and break your back / Phasin in the basement to that Chris Brown let me take you down / My cousins is from Gary we up early when they came in town." Between his slice-of-life romance and BJ's dulcet tones, "The Taste" should bring much enjoyment to Mensa loyalists, especially those who can appreciate a more melodic offering.

