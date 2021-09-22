mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vic Mensa & BJ The Chicago Kid Unite For "The Taste"

Mitch Findlay
September 22, 2021 10:15
Vic Mensa and BJ The Chicago Kid get melodic on their intimate new collaboration "The Taste."


Vic Mensa has been moving at his own pace, taking time to explore new styles and express himself however he may be feeling at the time. Today, the Chicago artist has come through with "The Taste," an intimate r&b-inspired track that finds him teaming up with BJ The Chicago Kid

"Juking on the weekend had me tweaking in your baby phat," raps Mensa, over a vibey guitar-driven beat. "Know we both is grown now but girl I still bounce and break your back / Phasin in the basement to that Chris Brown let me take you down / My cousins is from Gary we up early when they came in town." Between his slice-of-life romance and BJ's dulcet tones, "The Taste" should bring much enjoyment to Mensa loyalists, especially those who can appreciate a more melodic offering. 

Quotable Lyrics

Juking on the weekend had me tweaking in your baby phat
Know we both is grown now but girl I still bounce and break your back
Phasin in the basement to that Chris Brown let me take you down 
My cousins is from Gary we up early when they came in town

Vic Mensa BJ The Chicago Kid
