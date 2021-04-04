The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind, and Fire are about to give Verzuz fans a night to remember. To celebrate Easter, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are offering up a Verzuz battle packed with legends. Two of the most worshipped groups in soul and R&B will be facing off for the viral social media tournament series.

The Verzuz lineup was announced last month, however, there are still some mystery spots on the list. We know Redman and Method Man will be doing a 4/20 Verzuz special, however Ladies Night, Rematch Night, and a few others are still up in the air.

This Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind, and Fire matchup will be different, with Swizz and Timbaland bringing in a host this time around. Who else but Steve Harvey could host such a historic Verzuz on Easter Sunday?

Both of these groups have some heat to bring to the table. Earth, Wind & Fire can toll our “September,” “Let’s Groove," “Boogie Wonderland,” and “Shining Star,” along with several other hits. The Isley Brothers have a range of classics themselves, such as “Between the Sheets,” “Twist & Shout,” “For the Love of You," “It’s Your Thing,” and “That Lady." Make sure to tune in to Verzuz tonight!