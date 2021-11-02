For those who have been keeping up with Verzuz since it first began its takeover during quarantine last year, you've watched as the series has evolved. We went from tuning in to shared Instagram Live screens to in-person performances with special guests and surprises. There are talks that Verzuz is working on a tour that will mirror its online show and once that gets in gear, we're sure it will continue to spell success for Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and their entire team.

We all recently tuned in for the Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One matching that found the Rap veterans delivering their favorite classics to a live audience as millions of others tuned in remotely. On Monday (November 1), Verzuz announced its return this week, with a slight twist.

This time around, we're going to catch rappers performing as well as gaming. The brand shared the flyer to their social media pages showing that Verzuz Gamez would be hosting a Call of Duty: Vanguard world premiere event hosted by T-Pain on Wednesday. There will reportedly be a multi-round gameplay tournament featuring Lil Jon and Lil Tecca versus Big Boi and Big Sean. So, yes, it is the Lils versus the Bigs.

In addition to the gameplay, Migos will take to the stage as performers. It is all going down from 6 pm to 9 pm PDT so let us know if you'll be tuning in.