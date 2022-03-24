Spring is upon us and it's time to usher in a new season of Verzuz. The popular music series has continued to dominate outside of its quarantine origins as it has hosted dozens of respected music legends from several genres. What began as artists playing their hits from their homes has become an in-concert, money-making empire, and Verzuz shared its next line-up of shows...sort of.

Although Verzuz made its big announcement with a semi-detailed list of upcoming shows, they blurred out much of the list in order to heighten the anticipation. Fans have already begun firing off requests or guesses as to who the unknown artists or groups are.

To begin, Verzuz made it clear that in just a few weeks on April 17, its "Easter Special" will be a gospel Sunday with Mary Mary sharing the stage with Bebe and Cece Winans. The next show will be in May for Mother's Day, however, there wasn't a hint as to who would be performing. On May 14, there is a scheduled "Fight Night Music Boxing Special" for Triller, but the platform censored the performers' names. Later, Verzuz shared that Cypress Hill and Onyx would be sharing space for the fight night.

It looks as if we can expect a Memorial Day Weekend show, a "Juneteenth Special," and a match-up of labels who will face off—but once again, the artists remain mysteries. Which labels do you think they have trading hits? Who would you like to see? Check out the formal announcement below.