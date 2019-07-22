Concepts and Versace have officially launched their Jennifer Lopez inspired sneaker collab, paying tribute to the iconic green dress J-Lo wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

As a nod to that silk chiffon jungle-themed dress, the Concepts x Versace Chain Reaction comes decked out in a vibrant green nylon upper with the familiar bulky white sole beneath it all. Additionally, the sneakers are equipped with a “nude” tongue, inspired by the plunging neckline on J-Lo's Grammy dress.

The kicks, retailing for a whopping $1,075, released this past weekend ahead of J-Lo's 50th birthday (July 24), but they're still available in several sizes via cncpts.com.

Continue scrolling for a detailed look at the pricey collab.

Concepts x Versace Chain Reaction/Concepts

