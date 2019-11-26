The Versace dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards will always be iconic. First, the dress sparked the birth of Google Images when millions of people searched for a photo of the dress on Google, leading the search engine to create a separate page for just images. Earlier this year, Jennifer closed Versace's fashion show in a modernized recreation of the dress and now the gown has brought on a lawsuit since Versace is suing Fashion Nova for ripping off the look.

According to TMZ, Fashion Nova is pulling in serious heat for selling a dress that looks very similar to the 2000s creation. In legal documents, the Italian fashion house slams Fashion Nova as a "serial infringer specializing in 'fast-fashion' knock-offs." According to the publication, Versace gave Fashion Nova a warning of infringement earlier in the year - for more than one design - but the company clearly didn't take it seriously since nothing changed. Now they're headed to court to settle the matter in front of a judge.

Versace wants all the profits from the replicas of their designs and wants the company blocked from stealing any more designs in the future.



Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty