On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.

Serena did not go to the battle alone, her sister, Venus, was also there, competing along the way. Their battle was a historic one, as it was the first time a first-round doubles match was held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Therefore, despite both of them being eliminated, the two got to experience an incredible moment together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Following Serena's loss, she gave a shout-out to her loving older sister. With tears in her eyes, Serena stated, "I wouldn't be Serena if it wasn't Venus. So thank you, Venus."

Likewise, Venus took to social media and issued a heartfelt message to her sibling who has managed to become a 23-time Grand Slam champion. Venus shared a picture of Serena walking off the court with the caption, "After 1 year after away from the game, there is still no one who can approach her level, her intensity, her excitement, her entertainment."

Venus continued by stating that there will "never be another [Serena Williams]." She explained how much an influence her sister has had on the game of tennis, and that it will never be the same without her. Serena was also labeled as the greatest of all time.

Check out the post below.