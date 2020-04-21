Loads of movies that were expected to be released this year got pushed back following the widespread coronavirus pandemic. The entertainment industry at large was forced to find new ways to release movies -- some have gone straight to streaming services while others have been put on hold for the time being.

The sequel to Venom was among the films slated for a 2020 release but it has now been put on hold, Variety reports. The film's October 2nd release date has been pushed back until the summer of 2021 - - June 25th, 2021, to be exact. Interestingly enough, June 25th was previously the date set for Robert Pattinson's debut as Batman which has now been pushed back until October 1st, 2021. It's not all bad news, though. Sony did unveil the title for the sequel to Venom which is now officially titled, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Tom Hardy will, again, take on the role of Venom with Andy Serkis serving as the film's director. Woody Harrelson will be taking on the role of Carnage in the upcoming film, as revealed in the ending of the first film. Tom Holland might also make an appearance. But what's possibly even more telling about Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the possibility that it might follow in the footsteps of Joker and aim for an R-rating.

We'll keep you updated on Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

