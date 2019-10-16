The follow-up film to Marvel's Venom is scheduled to arrive next year and Deadline is reporting that Tom Hardy's character will have two villains to take down in the sequel. According to the publication, Cletus Kasady (played by Woody Harrelson) will still be an issue for Eddie Brock, and Shriek (another Marvel comic character) will add even more trouble for the film's lead.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It's still unclear who will star as Shriek, but the character has previously been depicted as Cletus' (AKA Carnage) love interest. "Shriek's childhood problems of being obsessed with families started to surface, and she adopted Carnage as her husband, Carrion and Demogoblin as their children to which she would teach their evil ways, and Doppelganger became their adopted pet. Carnage, demented in his own right, went along with this dysfunctional family idea of hers," Marvel writes.

“Right now the role is not filled, the net is cast wide toward many kinds of actresses,” a source told the publication, adding that filmmakers are “looking mostly at unknowns right now.”

“There’s a tragic clown element, which I find funny and is harmonious with some of the work that I like to do,” Tom previously stated about his role. “There’s something funny about the circumstances of having a gift but it’s a tragic gift. It’s a superpower you don’t really want, but at the same time, you love it. It makes you feel special. He’s a reluctant hero and an anti-hero.”