While the Tom Hardy-led Venom flick wasn't exactly a critical darling, it certainly proved to be a hit with the fans -- especially those who stuck around to catch the post-credits scene. As you might know, said scene featured a glimpse of the upcoming sequel's main antagonist and Marvel's favorite psychopath Cletus Kasady, better known as the red and black symbiote-clad Carnage. Now, with production of Venom 2 well underway, Tom Hardy took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at Harrelson in character.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the powers that be quickly swooped in and purged Hardy's page of all things Cletus. Yet it was too late. The picture was already spreading across the internet, not entirely different from a symbiote itself. While the image isn't exactly Carnage as you might recognize him, it still points to an intriguing direction for the character: at once flashy, imposing, and slightly mischevious.

Check out the image below, which finds Harrelson decked in a red and yellow Hawaiin shirt complete with a black jacket. Thus completing the iconic color palette without slamming us over the head with a symbiote hammer. Given that Woody Harrelson boasts some seriously slept on acting chops, it's likely that he's going to knock this one out of the park. Are you excited to see Venom 2 later this year when it drops on October 2nd?