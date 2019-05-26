Vee Tha Rula Drops Off Latest Banger "Power Trippin"

Vee Tha Rula's been putting in that work lately and it wouldn't be surprising if he blessed us with a new project in the near future. He's been dropping off new music at a consistent rate and hopefully, he has an album dropping this summer. After dropping off "Never Settle" earlier this month, he's back with his latest track, "Power Trippin."

Vee Tha Rula's dished out a serious amount of bangers recently and "Power Trippin" might be one of the hardest tracks yet. Over the hard-hitting instrumental, Vee Tha Rula goes in and flexes his skills as an emcee. Vee Tha Rule enlists Eriek OTB who cooks up the beat for the rapper to go in on.

Peep Vee Tha Rula's latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Used to pick my pockets, tryna grab some pennies

Pistols poppin' parking lot at Dennys

You better watch your back, you kinda friendly

I be smokin' on my own, I'm kind of stingy