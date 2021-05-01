Vedo Recruits Jacquees On The Love Ballad "For Me"

The last full-length project we heard from Vedo was last years For You. The largely solo project boasted 13-tracks and arrived around a year ago. Since then, he's been on somewhat of a role, dropping a remix of his single "You Got It" with fellow singer Yung Bleu. Following up the feature with another notable collaboration, the singer recruited Jacquees for his latest single "For Me."

On the vibey-track, the duo describes the qualities they each enjoy about the ladies in their life using the popular social media phrase, "It's the...for me." Vedo spoke to Rated R&B about the new single where he explained, “When you can love everything about a person’s flaws and all you know longer focus on the exterior beauty and you fall in love with how perfectly imperfect they are.”

Alongside the single, the duo released an equally lovely visual for the song. In the video, Vedo sings the lovey-dovey lyrics of the track to the lead actress as Jacquees serenades a second video girl as well.

Check out "For Me" below and let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Love when you talk your shit like I won't get you right

It's that no makeup in the morning for me

Breakfast in the morning for me

Roll my weed, Hennessy, fuck me to sleep

It's the way you put a bitch in her place, baby don't playâ