Vasiliy Lomachenko's quest to become the undisputed "Lightweight Champion of the World" is one step closer to falling into place. With Mikey Garcia relinquish his WBC belt to challenge Errol Spence (in a losing effort), the sanctioning body has decided upon a Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell matchup for the vacant title on Aug. 31 at the O2 Arena in London, as announced by Top Rank and Matchroom Boxing in a written statement to the press.

"This is a fight for history because my goal is to unify all of the belts in the lightweight division," said Lomachenko of his challenger Campbell, himself a former Olympic Gold Medalist in the Bantamweight division. "Luke Campbell is the next challenge for me on that journey. He is an excellent fighter who I remember well from the 2012 Olympics. He has a difficult style, and I cannot afford to overlook him."

If successful, Lomashenko will mostly likely journey up the ladder, but not before answering to Teofimo Lopez, the 21-year-old phenom who recently garnered himself #1 contender status for Richard Commey's IBF strap, after besting Japanese challenger Masayoshi Nakatani. So if Lomashenko thinks Luke Campbell is the last of starks (toiling in the Lightweight division), he may have another thing coming. How do power rank the Lightweight division, comment below?

