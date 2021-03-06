A new study from the University of Michigan has found that vaping THC could, in some ways, actually be worse for you than smoking weed or cigarettes, or vaping nicotine. The researchers discovered that adolescents aged 12 to 17 have a greater chance of developing the symptoms of a lung injury such as a dry cough or wheezing.

“We found, and it was something that surprised us a bit, that it was the lifetime vaping cannabis that was associated with a far greater number of symptoms and a higher likelihood of having each of these symptoms than using either e-cigarettes or cigarettes,” explained Carol Boyd, co-director of the University of Michigan’s Center for the Study of Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking and Health.



Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

“I think that industry would probably like to show that vaping e-cigarettes is healthier, that it’s the cannabis vaping causing these respiratory symptoms, not the e-cigarettes. This is not true. E-cigarette vaping also causes symptoms among youth,” Boyd continued. “However, in our study, and when we took into account their e-cigarette use, we found higher odds of having these respiratory symptoms among youth who had vaped cannabis.”

In recent years a growing number of illnesses and even deaths have been linked to vitamin E acetate, according to the CDC, which is used as a cutting agent in e-liquids containing THC.

