CNN reports that vaping related deaths in the states has hit 17, days after popular e-cigarette brand Juul halted all of its American marketing campaigns after the CEO of the company stepped down. Alabama recently reported it's first death due to lung disease that was associated with vaping, followed by Virginia and New Jersey health officials who reported a similar cause.

"While this current outbreak is being investigated, the safest option is to refrain from using any e-cigarette or vape product," State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris stated. The publication details how The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has 805 confirmed cases of patients with lung injuries due to vaping. New York has already taken measures to ban vaping and flavored e-cigarettes. “Vaping is dangerous. Period,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomoy stated. “No one can say long-term use of vaping — where you’re inhaling steam and chemicals deep into your lungs — is healthy.”



Scott Olson/Getty Images

“I have long believed in a future where adult smokers overwhelmingly choose alternative products like JUUL,” Juul's new CEO K.C. Crosthwaite stated. “Unfortunately, today that future is at risk due to unacceptable levels of youth usage and eroding public confidence in our industry. Against that backdrop, we must strive to work with regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders, and earn the trust of the societies in which we operate."

