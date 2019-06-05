Vans is heading to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their next sneaker collaboration.

The capsule collection includes special edition sneakers designed for each of the four Hogwarts Houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. The collection consists of a Vans SK8-Hi for Gryffindor, a checkered Vans Authentic decked out in Ravenclaw's colors, a Hufflepuff Vans Slip-On and a snakeskin Vans Era for Slytherin supporters.

The full range of Harry Potter Vans is slated to drop this Friday, June 7 via Vans.com and select Vans retailers.

In addition to the Hogwarts house-themed sneakers, Vans will be releasing other sneakers inspired by key elements of the Harry Potter series including a "Golden Snitch" colorway, a Slip-On resembling the Marauder's Map, and a Vans Era smothered in headlines from the Daily Prophet newspaper.

Continue scrolling for some additional images of the kicks.

