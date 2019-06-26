Vans is one of the most iconic sneaker brands of all-time and their collaborations are always something to behold. The brand likes to stay true to those they pay homage to and that appears to be the case when it comes to his Frida Kahlo collection which will be dropping later this week. For those who don't know, Frida Kahlo is a famous Mexican artist who rose to prominence during the early stages of the 20th century thanks to her unique look and painting style.

With this collection, Vans is honoring some of her most iconic works as they grace the canvas upper of their shoes. For instance, there will be three silhouettes used in this pack: Sk8-Hi, Authentic, and Slip-On. The slip-on version will come with one of Kahlo's most recognizable portraits. As for the Authentic model, it will use Kahlo's representation of Watermelon's with the Sk8-Hi bearing the “Las Dos Fridas” across the back.

The entire pack will release on Saturday, June 29th with no prices revealed just yet, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Image via Vans