Vans has announced that it is teaming up with Supreme for a new “Distressed Denim” pack. The collection features Vans’ classic SK8-Hi Pro and Slip-on Pro models, which will feature an enhanced with hole punch pattern on the denim, enhanced with suede accents, leather liners, and vulcanized soles.

The Sk8-Hi Pro edition of the collaboration also features “Supreme'' written on the back heel, arched, with a bold white print. Both shoes will arrive in blue, as well as black colorways.

The lasted Vans and Supreme’s collab comes out almost a year since Vans and Supreme linked for their “Fuck the World” collection. Vans has had quite a prolific year so far in 2020, collaborating with Tony Hawk and National Geographic, while also donating $200,000 to civil rights organizations.

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

If you think this is impressive, wait until you take a look at Supreme’s recent moves. Just this year, Supreme has worked with the likes of Timberland, My Bloody Valentine, Nike and somehow even Tupac and Oreo. Certainly not a bad year so far.

The Vans x Supreme’s “Distress Denim” pack is now available for purchase on Vans website. Supreme Japan will receive a later release date, with the collaboration becoming available on July 11th.

[via]