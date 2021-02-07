VanJess Unleash New Project "Homegrown"

Nigerian-American R&B duo VanJess has dropped off a few solid records this year. They teased their new project with "Curious" ft. Jimi Tents and Garren last month before teaming up alongside Channel Tres for Kito's "Recap." All of these records set the tone before they unleashed their latest body of work, Homegrown. The latest body of work from the duo consists of 9 tracks with appearances coming from Kaytranada, Phony Ppl, Devin Morrison, and more.

"We had a lot of the songs already. We talked about it and I guess it was its own organic process. We had "Come Over" and decided to make that a single, and from there we thought, Let’s make a whole project. It came together and all sounded good and that’s when we decided to call it Homegrown," said Ivana to Buzzfeed in a recent interview.

Peep the project below.

