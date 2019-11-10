mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

VanJess Remix Their Debut Album With Features From Ari Lennox, Masego, Bas & More

Milca P.
November 09, 2019 22:27
Silk Canvas
VanJess

Vanjess refresh "Silk Canvas."


R&B duo VanJess delivers their Silk Canvas debut last year and since its release, they have sporadically issued remixes to several project standouts. Now, the sisters have returned to offer us a full-length package of remixes as they share Silk Canvas: The Remixes.

This time around, they've plucked nine total tracks fromthe original project's selection of 14, recruiting the talents of Masego, Ari Lennox, Bas, Saba, Xavier Omar and more to serve up reworks of their most popular songs. The effort arrives after the dropped off the Lennox-assisted "Cool Off The Rain" cut and serves as a placeholder as we patiently await their sophomore follow-up.

