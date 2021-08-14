VanJess Recruits Lucky Daye On "Slow Down" Remix

Nearly a year after the track first appeared, sister duo VanJess have tapped labelmate Lucky Daye to deliver on the remix to their "Slow Down" offering.

The sultry track once more sits over the Lafayette Afro Rock Band sample as the Keep Cool signees complement each other in the best of ways. The original cut was housed on the duo's Homegrown EP. The full project arrived in February of this year with features from the likes of Phony Ppl, Garren, Jimi Tents, and Devin Morrison.

It's the latest appearance from Daye, who has been lending vocals to a handful of his contemporaries lately after tending to fans with his Table For Two album of duets, also released in February.

Quotable Lyrics

Got me takin' my time, pressin' rewind

Just to make the moment longer (Oh, oh)

Can you slow down the time?

Like from nine to nine, love how you've been makin' me stronger