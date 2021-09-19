VanJess Delivers "Homegrown (Deluxe)"

Earlier this year, VanJess returned with their sophomore album, Homegrown -- the highly anticipated follow-up to their debut album, Silk Canvas. The R&B duo merged their style with deep influences of funk and soul music with collaborations alongside Kaytranada, Devin Morrison, and more. Now, they've officially returned with the deluxe edition to the project with an additional five songs. The bonus tracks offer collaborations alongside artists like Lucky Daye and TokiMonsta.

The release of the deluxe edition arrived days before they hit the stage for Lights On Fest in Concord, CA. They will be performing at Afropunk Fest in Atlanta on Sept. 25th.

Check the tracklist below.

1. Come Over

2. Slow Down

3. Roses

4. Curious ft. Jimi Tents & Garren

5. DYSFUNCTIONAL ft. KAYTRANADA

6. High & Dry

7. Caught Up ft. Phony Ppl

8. Boo Thang ft. Devin Morrison

9. Come Over Again

10. Slow Down ft. Lucky Daye

11. Surrender

12. Say Yes ft. TOKiMONSTA

13. Feelz Right

14. Love & Hope