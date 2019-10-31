VanJess & Ari Lennox Unite On New Single "Cool Off The Rain" Remix

Nigerian-American R&B duo VanJess may have been missing in action over the past few months but they're back in full with a remix to "Cool Off The Rain" ft. the first lady of Dreamville, Ari Lennox. The song was produced by Lophiile who layers eras of R&B together for the new single while still bringing a futuristic touch to it. VanJess and Ari Lennox compliment each other's soulful performances that are equal parts sultry and mesmerizing.

The song initially appeared on VanJess' 2018 project, Silk Canvas. "Cool Off The Rain" actually serves as an interlude to the project that included features from Little Simz, GoldLink, Masego, and more.

As for Ari Lennox, she's a few months released from her latest project Shea Butter Baby.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me what to do this time

A storm hit and it's drained all my energy, my energy

Tell me how to do this right

'Cause you been actin' strange like we enemies

I'm cool off the rain

