mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

VanJess & Ari Lennox Unite On New Single "Cool Off The Rain" Remix

Aron A.
October 30, 2019 20:25
43 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Cool Off The Rain (Remix)
VanJess Feat. Ari Lennox

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

VanJess and Ari Lennox bring a touch of nostalgia on their new single.


Nigerian-American R&B duo VanJess may have been missing in action over the past few months but they're back in full with a remix to "Cool Off The Rain" ft. the first lady of Dreamville, Ari Lennox. The song was produced by Lophiile who layers eras of R&B together for the new single while still bringing a futuristic touch to it. VanJess and Ari Lennox compliment each other's soulful performances that are equal parts sultry and mesmerizing. 

The song initially appeared on VanJess' 2018 project, Silk Canvas. "Cool Off The Rain" actually serves as an interlude to the project that included features from Little Simz, GoldLink, Masego, and more.

As for Ari Lennox, she's a few months released from her latest project Shea Butter Baby. 

Peep the remix below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Tell me what to do this time
A storm hit and it's drained all my energy, my energy
Tell me how to do this right
'Cause you been actin' strange like we enemies
I'm cool off the rain 

VanJess
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  43
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
VanJess Ari Lennox Lophiile new song remix
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS VanJess & Ari Lennox Unite On New Single "Cool Off The Rain" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject