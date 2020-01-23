Just yesterday, we reported that Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers was spotted on a dinner date with Vanessa Hudgens. Hudgens has been to a few Lakers games recently and has even been creeping in Kuzma's IG comments. When it was revealed that the two finally went on a date, fans weren't very surprised as they pretty well saw it coming. The reactions were pretty polarizing as many congratulated Kuzma while others called for him to be traded.

Now, it seems as though Hudgens is showing even more support to Kuzma as she was spotted at the Lakers game last night. The match was played at Madison Square Garden and the Lakers won 100-92. In fact, Hudgens was spotted taking a few selfies throughout the course of the evening.

Kuzma is an entertaining player who has a ton of great scoring ability. This season has been a bit of a struggle for him and now, there are rumors that he could be traded. The Detroit Pistons are one of the teams being thrown around although it remains to be seen whether or not he's dealt.

For now, Kuzma is simply enjoying his time in Los Angeles. At this point, that's all he can really do.