To kick off the new year, Vanessa Hudgens has been thriving in all aspects of her life. She was a cast member on the latest installment of the Bad Boys film trilogy in Bad Boys For Life, she broke up with her longtime boyfriend actor Austin Butler, and might have already secured a 'rebound' relationship with the Lakers' very own Kyle Kuzma. Now, the 31-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to flex on her ex once again in a series of sultry, side boob photos showing off her brand new tattoo.

This past Thursday (Jan. 22), the Spring Breakers actress unloaded a clip of 'thirst traps' revealing an extremely detailed miniature sunflower tattoo located on the side of her left breast. In her first post, Hudgens exposed the tattoo lifting her pastel yellow sweatshirt while piercingly staring into the camera. The initial post's caption reading:

"And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha @drag_ink @bangbangnyc."

Hudgens also posted a photo with the man responsible for providing her with her brand new ink, a Bang Bang Tattoo artist, known as Dragon. Lastly, the former High School Musical actress posted a short video clip of her new artwork being photographed. Hudgens and company playfully show off the tattoo as she quickly turns towards the phone camera for the masses to get a look at the seductively placed flower design.

Check out the additional 'thirst trappin' photos and videos of Vanessa Hudgens' showing off her new tattoo below.