The MTV Movie & TV Awards have come to an end for another year, but that doesn't mean we're quite ready to quit talking about the host's outstanding outfit selection just yet. If you didn't tune into last night's show, you missed an incredible display of fashion via High School Musical starlet Vanessa Hudgens, who rocked everyone from Versace to Valentino.

The 33-year-old began the evening in a beautiful blue Vera Wang dress, featuring a dramatic train that was beautifully blessed by the breeze which happened to be blowing yesterday evening. Over on Instagram, Hudgens gave a shoutout to Mother Nature for assisting her and the custom look.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

She kicked off the ceremony by letting her hair down, allowing the long, luscious locks to cover her shoulders – but not her glittery gold mini dress, which was paired with matching metallic platform sandals and simple accessories.

Versace was next on the docket for the "Say OK" songstress, who donned a two-piece set consisting of a baroque bandana bralet and a safety-pinned skirt before slipping into something more comfortable as she paid homage to the wildly popular Netflix original series, Squid Game.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Another series that Hudgens showed love for was HBO's Euphoria, channelling Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard in a pale blue floral dress, a matching gingham top, and a cowboy hat, as well as braided pigtails to complete the look.

Following that, she caught everyone's attention in a shockingly pink piece from Valentino, which she matched with a pair of towering seven-inch tall pumps, and for her final look of the evening, she appeared to pay tribute to Selina Kyle of The Batman, who was most recently portrayed by Zoë Kravitz.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Check out more of Vanessa Hudgens' MTV Movie & TV Awards outfits below, and let us know which ones are your favourite in the comment section.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

[Via]