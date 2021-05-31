We all remember Terry Crews in the film White Chicks as he famously sang Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles," but a recent sample of the song on Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace and FastMoney Goon's collaboration caused a stir. The group of artists released "Who I Smoke," and because the track boasted violent lyrics, people condemed the rappers for chopping and screwing the Pop classic.

After receiving criticism from "A Thousand Miles" puritists, Vanessa Carlton hopped online to let folks know that she approves of the sample.

"To the white folks that have expressed anger/shock over my approval of A Thousand Miles' usage in the Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, & FastMoney Goon song Who I Smoke, I invite you to ask yourself why you feel this way & then read this," Carlton tweeted alongside a link to an article titled, "Share Cropping Blackness: White Supremacy and the Hyper-Consumption of Black Popular Culture."

She added another thought as she shared a clip of a famous scene from a Quentin Tarantino favorite. "Popular songs accompanied by white violence or tales of white violence aren't questioned. It's considered visceral or cinematic," she said. "Here we have Stuck in the Middle of you playing while a guy gets his ear cut off. Reservoir Dogs."

She corrected herself after mistaking the title: "Stuck in the Middle with You" by Stealer's Wheel. People applauded Carlton's support of the track, especially following Mariah Carey's disapporval of YTK's "Let It Off," a snog that sampled the singer's classic hit, "Shake It Off."

Check out the music video for "Who I Smoke" below.