It was a celebratory, yet somber day in Los Angeles and throughout the world for those who tuned in to watch Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna's Celebration of Life ceremony. Tens of thousands of people descended onto the Staples Center in Downtown L.A. to attend the memorial service and watched as Kobe's friends and loved ones shared memories of the fallen basketball star.

Vanessa Bryant delivered a moving eulogy for her husband and daughter. Over the past weeks, she has openly shared her grief over her loss and thankfulness for those offering kind words since Kobe and Gianna's passing. Following her speech at the Celebration of Life, two of her friends shared the same photo of Vanessa on Instagram with messages of admiration and support for the widow.

"My MVP🏆❤️ @vanessabryant I tell you everyday you are the strongest woman I know," Lala wrote. "The strength I watched you show today is unmatched❤️Your words today were so beautiful. The epitome of love and grace. You are an amazing friend, mother, & wife. I got your back today, tomorrow, & forever. LOVE YOU V..❤️ #mambaandmambacitaforever 🕊"

Over on Ciara's page, the pregnant mom expressed her respect for Vanessa, as well. "You are the true definition of a Woman. I admire your strength, grace, and resilience," Ciara penned. "Truly so proud of you. I know God is proud. Kobe and Gi Gi are smiling down on you. We love you and the girls @VanessaBryant❤️🙏🏽 Heaven is Rejoicing Today #2 #24." Check out their posts below.