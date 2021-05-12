This Saturday, Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame along with Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. As you might expect, the ceremony will serve as an opportunity to once again honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant, who we lost last year in a tragic helicopter crash. Michael Jordan will serve as the current Hall of Famer inducting Bryant into the Hall, a fitting choice after we learned of their closeness at Bryant’s memorial service and Jordan recently revealing his final text message with Kobe that “he can’t delete.”

Kevork Djansezian/ Getty Images

In addition to Jordan, we’ve learned today that Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, will also be giving a speech this weekend per Shams Charania of The Athletic, which you know will be very emotional.

The enshrinement ceremony goes down this Saturday May 15th and will be broadcasted live on ESPN from 5:30 to 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in, you won’t want to miss this. RIP Kobe.

