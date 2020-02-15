Vanessa Bryant shared a heartbreaking Valentine's Day tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on her Instagram stories, cued up to Lauren Hill's "Tell Him." The love-filled holiday was no doubt much harder for Vanessa this year, as it marked the first Valentine's Day she had to spend without the love of her life as well as her daughter, Gianna. Vanessa decided that Lauryn Hill's "Tell Him" could best describe how she felt this February 14th, as she shared a throwback photo of herself and Kobe all cozied up while the beautiful ballad plays and Ms Hill's heartbreaking lyrics scroll by.

Lyrics like, "Though I may suffer, I'll envy it not/And endure what comes, 'cause he's all that I got and tell him/Tell him I need him/Tell him I love him," certainly hit home now more than ever for Vanessa. She has been sharing plenty of beautiful posts on social media honouring Kobe and Gigi as she slowly adjusts to life without them.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kobe and Gianna's public memorial will take place on February 24th at the Staples Center, where Kobe built his career as a Laker. The father and daughter were reportedly laid to rest earlier this month of February 7th in a private ceremony. As for the NBA All-Star Game this weekend, several tributes are reported to be in the works. Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a special musical tribute, and all the players will wear special jersey patches to honour all those lost in the tragic helicopter crash.