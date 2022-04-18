Over the last two years and some change, Vanessa Bryant has had to showcase some incredible strength. She lost her husband Kobe and her daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash, and since that time, she has had to pick up the pieces and raise her three daughters by herself. Throughout this time, Vanessa has also had to take control of Kobe's entire empire, all while dealing with the outside noise that comes from such a traumatic and tragic event.

Having said that, Vanessa is always looking to honor her husband. If you go to Vanessa's Instagram page, you will quickly realize that there are a ton of tributes to her late husband and child. Whenever a milestone comes up, Vanessa makes sure to celebrate it in some way, and that is exactly what she did today on the 21st anniversary of her wedding to Kobe.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In the Instagram post below, Vanessa posted a throwback photo of the two that depicts Kobe giving her a piggyback ride. It is an extremely cute and sentimental photo that was met with the caption "I love you forever, baby. Happy Anniversary." While days like today must be hard for Vanessa, they highlight the love she and Kobe shared throughout their lives.

Hopefully, Vanessa and her daughters continue to heal after such a difficult time in their respective lives.

Image via Instagram