Vanessa Bryant typically likes to remain lowkey in the media, choosing to use her Instagram to share brief glimpses into the lives of her family with the late Kobe Bryant. Occasionally, she uses the platform to defend Kobe's honor and check media outlets and fellow celebs for their insensitive depictions of the late basketball hall-of-famer, like when she recently fired shots at Meek Mill for his insensitive Kobe bar. Getting back to her typical maternally-centered Instagram, the proud mom shared a stunning new headshot of Natalia, her oldest daughter and new IMG signee.

"That’s my baby! [Natalia Bryant]" penned the mother of three in the caption of the photo shared on Friday (March 5), adding a red heart to the message. Natalia looked stunning as she gave the camera her best model face, rocking two necklaces and hoop earrings with a sleek middle-part.

The 18-year-old is now officially a signed model, being represented by the A-List agency IMG. “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," said Natalia about being signed. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

In addition to modeling, she also received acceptance to the University of Oregon last month, which her mother also proudly shared on social media.