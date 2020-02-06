It was a day of grief and celebration on Wednesday (February 5) as loved ones of Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant gathered together at her jersey retirement ceremony. The 13-year-old lost her life alongside her NBA icon father Kobe Bryant and seven of their friends on Sunday, January 26. Students at Harbor Day Middle School gathered together inside of the gymnasium for the ceremony that included balloons, flowers, and memories of the beloved teenager.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Grieving mother Vanessa Bryant shared the event on her Instagram page. "My Gianna. God I miss you," she penned in the caption to one of the videos. "I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️."

In another post, Vanessa wrote, "My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. ❤️#2 🏀." We've added just a handful of the videos that Vanessa has shared, so watch through the touching, emotional tribute to Gianna Bryant below.

View this post on Instagram 8th Grade Team A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 5, 2020 at 6:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram Jersey Retirement 🏀❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 5, 2020 at 5:58pm PST