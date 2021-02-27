Vanessa Bryant slammed Evan Rachel Wood, Saturday, for calling her late husband, Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant "a rapist" in an old tweet. The tweet, which Vanessa labeled "slanderous," was posted shortly after the beloved basketball star's death on January 26th, 2020.

“Your false, insensitive, defamatory and slanderous tweet on 1/26/20 is vile and disturbing to say the least,” the widow wrote in response to seeing Wood's original tweet. “Behavior like this is part of the reason why innocent black men go to jail for crimes they didn’t commit. An accusation doesn’t make someone guilty.”

“YOU DON’T KNOW THE FACTS OF THE CASE,” she continued.



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

All criminal charges brought against Kobe during the 2003 sexual assault case were dropped after his accuser refused to testify. She decided to sue the Lakers' guard and both parties reached a settlement.

“What has happened is tragic," Wood wrote on the day of Kobe's death. "I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously.”

Vanessa also called out film producer Abigail Disney, who tweeted a similar message last year.

Wood recently came forward to accuse Marilyn Manson of abuse and sexual assault.

