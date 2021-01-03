Vanessa Bryant has been a beacon of strength over the past year following the death of Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna. Their deaths came as a huge shock to many throughout the world and it was certainly one of the worst tragedies of 2020. Since that time, Vanessa has been doing everything in her power to make sure both are honored in the best ways possible, and in 2021, Vanessa will be continuing those efforts with plenty of new ventures.

In fact, Bryant took to her Instagram story where she showed fans just how busy she is about to be. The clip below displays a bunch of pink post-it notes that feature some of the projects Bryant has to work on. These projects range from activations with Nike to the Basketball Hall Of Fame to even the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. Needless to say, Bryant is keeping herself occupied, and for a good cause.

Bryant's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame will be particularly emotional for fans given the fact that it was something Kobe was supposed to see for himself. With this in mind, we're sure his induction ceremony will have a wonderful tribute, and we're looking forward to it.

As for Vanessa, we wish her good luck and good fortune in the New Year.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images