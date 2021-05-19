Over the weekend, the friends and loved ones of Kobe Bryant joined together to honor the fallen sports legend. Over a year after Bryant lost his life in the tragic helicopter crash along with his teen daughter Gianna and seven of their friends, the Los Angeles Lakers icon was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It was an emotional event that included a moving speech by widow Vanessa Bryant, and while it was unfortunate that eldest daughter Natalia couldn't attend, it was later revealed that the 18-year-old was off to her senior prom.

There were thousands of responses to Vanessa's speech as the public flooded timelines with photos, memories, and hot takes, but it was a social media post from former First Lady Michelle Obama that "touched" Vanessa. "As a wife and mother, I have thought a lot about what Vanessa Bryant has been going through this past year," wrote Michelle.



Maddie Meyer / Staff / Getty Images

"I was touched hearing her speak with such courage and strength this past weekend at the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Kobe, and I am proud to join so many others in building upon Gianna’s legacy by supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," she continued. "@VanessaBryant, all my love to you and the girls and the next generation of athletes you are working to empower. #PlayGigisWay."

In the comments, Vanessa replied, "This is so beautiful. I am truly touched. Thank you so much @michelleobama My love to you always. [praying hands emoji][purple heart emoji]."

Check out the post, as well a Vanessa Bryant's speech, below.

