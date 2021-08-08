As a tribute to her late daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Vanessa Bryant had her daughters Bianka and Capri recreate a throwback picture of Gigi and Natalia sitting on a bench in Capri, Italy.

"Missing my baby girl, Gigi. My #2. Mambacita," Vanessa captioned the Instagram post.

Italy is where Vanessa's late husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant grew up, as his father played basketball for a professional team in the European country.



Earlier this year, Vanessa spoke at Kobe's Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony and said that his biggest accomplishment was being a great father.

"His most cherished accomplishment was being the very best girl dad," she said in her speech. "I want to thank him for somehow finding ways to dedicate time to not only being an incredible athlete, a visionary, entrepreneur, and storyteller but for also being an amazing family man."

"Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes," she added. "Thank you for always trying to do better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family. Thank you for our daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianca and Capri. Thank you for working so tirelessly to provide for us and for giving us the most amazing life together."

