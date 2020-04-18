Vanessa Bryant has been through an incredibly rough time this year as she lost her husband Kobe and her daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash that took the lives of seven others. Kobe's death was a shock to the entire world, especially the basketball community which idolized Kobe for many years. Since his passing, there have been numerous emotional tributes and many of them have come from Vanessa via social media platforms like Instagram.

Today would have marked Vanessa and Kobe's 19th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Vanessa posted a video of Kobe describing what makes his wife so special. She also posted a photo that includes Kobe hugging Vanessa and kissing her on the cheek.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you," she wrote.

Just yesterday, Gianna and her teammates were made honorary draft picks by the WNBA during the league's virtual entry draft. It was a beautiful little tribute that Vanessa got to prepare a speech for.

With all of this in mind, it's clear that the memory of Kobe and Gianna will forever live on.