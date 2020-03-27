Kobe Bryant is a legend of basketball who was taken away from us too soon. He and his daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash alongside seven other people back on January 26th and the whole world is still in mourning. Kobe's wife Vanessa has been maintaining her strength throughout this challenging period and every once and a while, she takes to Instagram where she offers up a touching video of her husband and second child.

In the clip below, Kobe can be seen talking about Gigi and how much he loved coaching her. It's clear that Gianna was destined to be a great athlete and that Kobe took great pride in everything she was doing.

“She started out playing soccer, which is one of my favorite sports as well,” Kobe said. “But then when she asked about learning the game of basketball, I started teaching her piece by piece, and she started enjoying it and loving it and now she plays every day. It’s been a joy to watch her grow and to be there everyday for that process."

As time goes by, these clips become harder and harder to watch as they remind us of what could have been. Regardless, it's always heartwarming to see what kind of love and admiration the Lakers legend had for his daughter.