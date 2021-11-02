The Bryant estate had been at the forefront of conversations today after it was announced that Coca-Cola was acquiring full control of BodyArmor. In 2013, Kobe Bryant acquired 10 percent of BodyArmor for $6 million and became a major shareholder. Sports Illustrated reported that this business move by Coca-Cola would mean that the Bryant estate would earn approximately "$400 million for its stake in the company."

"If it wasn’t for Kobe Bryant’s vision and belief, BODYARMOR would not have been able to achieve the success we had," Mike Repole, founder of BodyArmor, reportedly stated in a press release. "I couldn’t be more excited to become part of the Coca-Cola family and set our sights on the future.”



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

On Instagram, widow Vanessa Bryant uploaded a photo of Kobe and penned a touching message to her late husband as she admired his posthumous accomplishment.

"Congratulations Papi!!! This is 'no pie in the sky.' You did it!" she wrote. "Always one step ahead. I’m so proud of everything you were able to accomplish. I wish you were here to celebrate. You deserve all the recognition for this. You continue being GREAT. Te amo per siempre. Congratulations Kobe, Mike Repole & @drinkbodyarmor team [rerd heart emoji]."

Vanessa added, "@kobebryant, you are the GOAT in everything you put your mind to." Check it out below.

[via]