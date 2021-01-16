We're quickly approaching the one-year anniversary of the death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven of their friends including families who lost multiple loved ones. On January 26, 2019, a helicopter carrying the passengers unexpectedly crashed in Calabasas, California, and tragically, there were no survivors. In one moment Vanessa Bryant lost her husband and daughter, and since that time, the world has rallied around the grieving widow and her family.



We've seen Vanessa share happier times through 2020 including her funny videos that include her three daughters as well as friends like Ciara and Lala Anthony. Yesterday (January 14), Vanessa uploaded a funny clip of herself singing along and laughing to Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop," but after the fun times dissipated, the widow returned to social media today to share a quick thought about the grieving process.

"Let me be real- Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive. I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't. Find your reason."

