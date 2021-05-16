The late Laker legend, Kobe Bryant, was honored at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Saturday, having been inducted as a member of the Class of 2020. In his place, his wife, Vanessa Bryant spoke during the ceremony.

“I do know that he would thank everyone that helped him get here,” Vanessa said. “Including the people that doubted him, and the people that worked against him, and told him he couldn’t obtain his goals. He would thank all of them for motivating him to be here. After all, he proved you wrong.”



Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Michael Jordan stood by her side as she continued to congratulate her late husband.

“Congratulations, baby,” Vanessa continued. “All of your hard work and sacrifice has paid off. You once told me, ‘If you’re going to bet on someone, bet on yourself.’ I’m glad you bet on yourself, you overachiever. You did it, you’re in the Hall of Fame now. You’re a true champ. You’re not just an MVP, you’re an all-time great. I’m so proud of you. I love you forever and always, Kobe Bean Bryant.”

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and five-time champion, is universally considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Others inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday include Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Patrick Baumann, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, and Rudy Tomjanovich.

