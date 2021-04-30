Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically passed away last year in a helicopter accident that certainly came as a shock to many people. Since that time, Vanessa Bryant has paid tribute to her loved ones on numerous occasions and she has done her best to keep their legacies alive. With the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, Vanessa has been able to bring a lot of money to a very good cause and in 2021, she has continued those efforts in order to give more people an opportunity when it comes to pursuing athletics.

Now, Bryant has created a Mambacita clothing collection that will be sold starting tomorrow, May 1st. This collection will feature both a hoodie and a pair of jogging pants that have a white and black marble look. The clothes say "Mambacita" on them and there are numerous references to Gigi's basketball career. May 1st is a significant day for the Bryant family as it would have been Gigi's 15th birthday.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

All of the proceeds from this sale will be going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation which means if you cop some of these clothes, you will be contributing to a great cause that will also help push forward the legacy of Kobe and Gigi.

You can get a good look at these pieces, in the Instagram posts below.