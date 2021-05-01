Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant passed away in an unfortunate accident early last year, leaving behind their family. Since then, Vanessa Bryant has worked hard to keep their legacy alive in a tasteful manner, calling out publications and fellow members of Hollywood alike for any less than satisfactory depictions of the late Bryants.

As a proud mother often does, her Instagram page is filled with photos celebrating her children and their achievements. Most recently, her and signed-model daughter Natalia lent their likeness to Vogue magazine's Mother's Day campaign with Bulgari. Today (May 1), in honor of what would have been Gianna's 15th birthday, she penned a sweet message for her on social media.



David Livingston/Getty Images

"Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday!" penned the mother of four. "I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita! #15 #Quincenera #Mambacita #Principessa."

The heartfelt message included the Spanish term for a young girl who turns 15, an ode to Vanessa's Mexican origins. Leaving the comments on for this post, many other Hollywood elite wished Gigi a happy birthday as well, including Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis, Ellen Pompeo, Kris Jenner, and more.

Ahead of Gigi's birthday, Vanessa announced the forthcoming Mambacita clothing line, which will go on sale today. All proceeds from the Mabacita clothing collection will be going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that works to push forward the legacy of Kobe and Gigi.

Happy Birthday to Gigi!