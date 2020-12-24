This year has been devastating for so many reasons, but it started off in a heartbreaking manner with the death of Kobe Bryant shaking up the world, affecting basketball fans, the sports world as a whole, and the millions of people who looked at Kobe as an inspiration. The Lakers legend's family will be spending their first Christmas without him and daughter Gianna, who both died in a tragic helicopter crash in Los Angeles at the start of 2020.

Celebrating Kobe's legacy, Nike is releasing the Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" this week, but people have been having a really hard time securing their pairs. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow, wants to make the process easier for everybody, so she's announcing her plans to ensure that Kobe fans walk away from the holidays in style with the highly-coveted pair of kicks. However, we may need to wait for a little after the holidays.



Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

"I heard that fans are having a hard time buying Kobe's online," wrote Vanessa over a picture of the "Grinch" colorway on Instagram Stories. "I reached out to Nike and I wanted to do something cool for fans to have a better opportunity to get some Kobe's. Unfortunately Covid shut those plans down. We came up with an idea and we're waiting for Covid stay at home orders to lift. Stay tuned. Happy holidays."

We wonder what sort of plan Vanessa has in mind. We'll keep you posted once it's announced.

Did you get lucky on the Kobe "Grinch" sneakers this morning?