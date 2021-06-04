It was nothing but waterworks after a video of Vanessa Bryant and Sharia Washington went viral. It's been a rough road for the loved ones of Kobe Bryant after his tragic death alongside his teenage daughter Gianna and seven of their friends in last year's helicopter accident. Vanessa has been holding things down for her family, including three daughters, as she makes sure both Kobe and Gianna's legacies continue.

There have been reports regarding Vanessa's rift with her mother and gossip about the widow's relationship with her in-laws, but on Thursday (June 3), good news was shared as both Vanessa and Kobe's sister, Sharia Washington, posted videos and photos of a touching moment. In the clip, Vanessa is seen gifting Sharia with a brand new Tesla.

"Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!!" Vanessa captioned her post. "Tesla Tunnel, here she comes!! Vegas to Cali," she added, referring to Elon Musk's underground tunnels from Las Vegas to California. In another clip, Vanessa quotes Saweetie by saying, "Is that my bestie in a Tessie?" Sharia couldn't believe she was receiving the gift and began crying as Vanessa wiped away her tears.

Sharia also joked that she needs to check out the manual on how to operate the vehicle before taking it for a spin. Check out a few warm-hearted moments below.